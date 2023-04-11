Celebrating 100 Years

FOREST HILLS STADIUM, located in QUEENS, NEW YORK CITY, has announced its 2023 season, marking the 100th anniversary of the stadium and the ten year anniversary of the venue’s renovation.

The venue has released it's lineup for this year's celebration. Upcoming shows include approximately 30 music and comedy performances including THE STROKES, DURAN DURAN, DAVE MATTHEWS BAND, BOYGENIUS, LCD SOUNDSYSTEM, FALL OUT BOY, ZACH BRYAN, KEVIN HART, MAGGIE ROGERS, WEEZER, LANE 8, THE SMILE, ARCTIC MONKEYS, JUNGLE, plus the inaugural HEAD IN THE CLOUDS NEW YORK MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL and the return of LL COOL J’s ROCK THE BELLS FESTIVAL, celebrating the 50th year of hip hop. In addition, THE NEW YORK POPS – the 78 musician independent pop orchestra, will perform with JASON MRAZ as part of the Stadium’s ongoing partnership which began in 2015.

