Moving Up The Dial

In the wake of FRIDAY's announcement of the sale of AUDACY's Country WLFP (94.1 THE WOLF)/MEMPHIS to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION (EMF) (NET NEWS 4/7), ALL ACCESS has learned that the station's Country format will shift to AUDACY's Hot AC WMC-F (FM 100)/MEMPHIS, "sunsetting" WMC's current format.

In a staff memo, AUDACY MEMPHIS SVP/Market Manager DAN BARRON said, "EMF’s possession of 94.1 will take place approximately 90 days from the APRIL 7 filing ... What’s next? Well, ladies and gentleman, we’re NOT getting out of the Country radio business. In fact, we are DOUBLING down. WLFP, WOLF 94.1 will move up the radio dial to 99.7 and become WOLF 99.7 ... Moving forward, WOLF 99.7 will broadcast through 300,000 watts on 99.7 vs. 50kw on 94.1. 300,000 watts of Country music, covering MEMPHIS and the surrounding Mid-South. Unfortunately, with this move, we will be sunsetting WMC-FM 100 to make room for WOLF 99.7. While this is a very tough decision, going forward we are in the best position to serve our listeners and advertisers with the operation of three dominant, distinct brands: #1 AC (WRVR), #1 Sports (WMFS) and #1 Country (WLFP)."

The current WLFP lineup will remain in place, and the station's vacant midday slot will be filled by ERIN AUSTIN, who moves over from mornings at FM 100. AUSTIN joined AUDACY MEMPHIS in APRIL of 2021 after working at the company's Country KILT (100.3 THE BULL)/HOUSTON for 12 years.

Said BARRON, "ERIN's background is Country music radio. She’s created a loyal following since moving to MEMPHIS from HOUSTON, and is thrilled to be back on her musical base of Country music."

The WOLF just recently remotely added married market veterans DUANE SHANNON and ABBY SUMMERS to afternoons (NET NEWS 1/13). The new lineup is as follows:

6a-10a- MO & STYKMAN

10a-1p- ERIN AUSTIN

1p-3p- KATIE NEAL

3p-7p- DUANE & ABBY

7p-12a- ROB & HOLLY

