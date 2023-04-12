Dorado

ALAMO RECORDS A&R executive and GOLD MUSIC GROUP founder MATEO DORADO has joined ATLANTIC RECORDS as Sr. Dir./A&R, based in NEW YORK and reporting to Co-President of Black Music LANRE GABA. DORADO had been with ALAMO since 2017 and was credited with developing ROD WAVE, among other artists. He previously worked in A&R at INTERSCOPE's MIAMI operations.

GABA said, “MATEO has all the qualities you want in an A&R -- he has incredible creative instincts, knows how to nurture talent, and is unafraid to explore new sounds. It’s rare to see someone accomplish everything he’s accomplished this early on in their career, and I know it’s just the beginning for MATEO. I look forward to watching him continue to grow while bringing exciting new artists into the ATLANTIC fold.”

DORADO said, “ATLANTIC is a label with decades of success and a place that made me feel empowered from day one. I’m excited to work with the new wave of artists from all over the globe and cultivate an artist-to-label experience like no other.”

