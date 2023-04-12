Off Twitter

NPR has decided to cease posting new content to any of its 52 official TWITTER feeds after the social media platform inaccurately labeled the network "state-affiliated media," a term previously reserved for government propaganda media, and then changed the label to "government-funded media," which NPR said was misleading since less than 1% of its annual budget comes from CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING grants.

NPR CEO JOHN LANSING told NPR's DAVID FOLKENFLIK, "At this point I have lost my faith in the decision-making at TWITTER. I would need some time to understand whether TWITTER can be trusted again." In a memo to staff, LANSING said, "It would be a disservice to the serious work you all do here to continue to share it on a platform that is associating the federal charter for public media with an abandoning of editorial independence or standards."

The move to label NPR as government media follows several moves by TWITTER owner ELON MUSK to diminish or disparage traditional media entities, including several insulting or accusatory tweets, planning to remove blue check verification for "legacy" media and then offering the checks for a monthly fee, and removing the NEW YORK TIMES' verified blue check. The BBC is also objecting to being labeled as "government-funded media," although in a surprise interview with the network, MUSK said that the label on the BBC account would be changed to "publicly funded." The BBC is funded by a license fee paid directly by the public.

Among the public radio stations also exiting TWITTER are HAWAII PUBLIC RADIO, SANTA MONICA COLLEGE Triple A-News-Talk KCRW/SANTA MONICA, PITTSBURGH COMMUNITY BROADCASTING CORP. News-Talk WESA/PITTSBURGH (which characterized its move as "pausing" its posting activity), and EASTERN KENTUCKY UNIVERSITY News-Talk WEKU/LEXINGTON, KY.

