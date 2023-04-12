Renewals

LIBSYN’s ADVERTISECAST has renewed its deals to represent several podcasts for advertising sales. The renewals include AUDIVITA STUDIOS' "THE RICH DAD PODCAST" and "RICH DAD'S STOCK CAST"; "A DATE WITH DATELINE"; "COMBAT STORY"; CHRISTOPHER TITUS' podcast; DR. PHIL MCGRAW's "PHIL IN THE BLANKS," "MYSTERY AND MURDER: ANALYSIS BY DR. PHIL," and "THE BEST OF DR. PHIL"; "I'VE GOT A SECRET! WITH ROBIN MCGRAW" "BEHIND THE VELVET ROPE"; and "VERY BAD WIZARDS."

“Podcast advertising is one of the fastest growing ad channels that’s experiencing new interest with brands across categories, and we’ve been at its forefront since inception,” said ADVERTISECAST Chief Innovation Officer and Head of Publisher Relations TREVR SMITHLIN. “We’re proud to expand our exclusive partnerships with such acclaimed and celebrated creators and look forward to deepening these relationships while enabling more advertisers to access and tap into the magic of podcasting.”

« see more Net News