RED APPLE AUDIO NETWORKS, the syndication company distributing several shows from sister News-Talk WABC-A/NEW YORK, has increased its affiliate roster to over 150 stations with several new stations recently added to the list.

"THE OTHER SIDE OF MIDNIGHT WITH FRANK MARANO" has been added at STARNES MEDIA GROUP News-Talk KWAM-A (THE MIGHTY 990)/MEMPHIS; KENMORE BROADCASTING COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk WLVL-A-W287CV/LOCKPORT, NY; and LONGPORT MEDIA News-Talk WOND-A-W223CO/ATLANTIC CITY.

Picking up "THE JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO SHOW" are WOND and EVANS BROADCAST COMPANY News-Talk KSVL/SMITH, NV.

Adding "THE GREG KELLY SHOW" are ELLIS MEDIA & BROADCASTING News-Talk KRTK-KRTE-KVMO (REAL TALK RADIO NETWORK)/HERMANN, MO-HANNIBAL, MO and EVANS BROADCAST COMPANY News-Talk KKFT (99.1 FM TALK)/RENO.

"THE LARRY KUDLOW SHOW" is airing on DATATECH DIGITAL News-Talk WGMD/REHOBOTH BEACH, DE.

And PMJ COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk WLEA-A-W295CW/HORNELL, NY has added "THE RITA COSBY SHOW."

