Gritty In Pink

The partnership between TUNECORE and GRITTY IN PINK supports women in the music industry. The INPINK Talent Hub connects the music industry with female creators.

TUNECORE CEO ANDREEA GLEESON said, “TUNECORE has presented the BE THE CHANGE study, now in its third year, to help define the reasons behind gender discrimination and propose solutions to create a more equitable music industry for the future. Each study has consistently shown that music industry professionals have trouble hiring women and other underrepresented groups due to difficulty finding qualified candidates in a largely male-dominated hiring pool. GRITTY IN PINK’s INPINK marketplace provides a direct solution to create gender equal stages and workplaces, so that our industry can be truly fair, representative, and inclusive.”

Strategic Advisor for GRITTY IN PINK MELISSA ETHERIDGE said, “GRITTY IN PINK continues to do trailblazing work for women in the music industry and this partnership with TUNECORE is perfect to amplify the BE THE CHANGE study for gender equality in music. Together we can learn, educate, and evolve the industry into a more inclusive environment for gender minorities. Let’s get Gritty, and be the change we wish to see!"

