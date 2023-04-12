San Diego County Fair

It’s considered one of the largest county fairs in AMERICA, and this year’s SAN DIEGO COUNTY FAIR will include a concert lineup featuring KEVIN HART, TRAIN, BOYZ II MEN, ALABAMA, RANDY HOUSER, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, SWITCHFOOT, and STEPHEN MARLEY, with more acts to be added.

ROMEO ENTERTAINMENT GROUP (REG) President/CEO R.J. ROMEO said, “Last year we embarked on a successful partnership with the SAN DIEGO COUNTY FAIR for their concert lineup. We are excited to renew this collaboration and once again bring top-tier talent to the fair. Our mission at REG is to deliver exceptional entertainment experiences to audiences nationwide, and this partnership enables us to do just that. Our dedicated team is committed to providing outstanding talent buying and production services, ensuring a memorable and enjoyable experience for fair-goers. We look forward to working closely with the SAN DIEGO COUNTY FAIR team to create an unforgettable event."

SAN DIEGO COUNTY FAIR COO KATIE MUELLER said, “The REG team has been great to collaborate with, they listen to our needs and work to find creative solutions. The whole process from booking to contracting has become a smooth process. We are thrilled with this year’s lineup and look forward to a great year.”

The SAN DIEGO COUNTY FAIR takes place from JUNE 2-JULY 4 at the DEL MAR FAIRGROUNDS in DEL MAR, CA, just north of SAN DIEGO.

