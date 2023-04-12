Industry Panelists Sought

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA's consumer-facing site, TASTE OF COUNTRY, is launching a new video series TONIGHT (4/12) called "Certified." The show, hosted by TASTE OF COUNTRY's BILLY DUKES, invites three other industry figures to join DUKES and debate "water cooler" topics about the best in Country music.

The first episode, which goes live TONIGHT at 6p (CT) here, has artist STEPHANIE QUAYLE, BIG D AND BUBBA SHOW Executive Producer PATRICK THOMAS, and TASTE OF COUNTRY Editor CARENA LIPTAK facing off over the genre's best living performer, whittling down a list of 15 candidates aggregated from each panelist's personal Top 10 list. Fans of ESPN's "The Sports Reporters" will be familiar with the show's format, which allows the panelists to "block" each other's eliminations. The show's panelists will rotate monthly, and anyone who is part of the Country music industry is invited to reach out to TASTE OF COUNTRY about being on a future panel.

In a press release, the show is described as one that "lifts up 15 Country music superstars. Future videos will strike the same, positive tone — you’ll never find 'Worst Country Music' on a 'Certified' video title."

DUKES tells ALL ACCESS, "My hope is to, over time, continue to bring together Country media/artists in a way that celebrates the format but also publicizes those kinds of water cooler debates we all have."

