Growth Slowing

The INTERACTIVE ADVERTISING BUREAU (IAB)'s 2022 Internet Advertising Revenue Report showed slowing of the growth of internet ad revenue, but the growth is still in double digits, at 10.8% year-over-year to $209.7 billion. Digital audio grew 20.9% to $5.9 billion, while digital video saw a 19.3% increase to $47.1 billion. Display ads grew 12% to $63.5 billion.

“After unprecedented growth in 2021, we expected more moderation in 2022. Economic uncertainty, geo-political unrest, a shifting regulatory environment and addressability changes have all contributed to revenue growing at a slower pace,” said IAB CEO DAVID COHEN. “Looking ahead, there is definitely still growth to be had, but it will be harder to achieve and likely less than we have become accustomed to.”

“Advertisers are diversifying their spending to target audiences using fewer identifiable data points,” said SVP Research and Insights JACK KOCH. “Digital video, digital audio, and the long tail of publishers are benefiting.”

See the report here.

« see more Net News