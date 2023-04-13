Tyson - Rodriguez (Photos: Facebook)

iHEARTMEDIA AC KODA (SUNNY 99.1)/HOUSTON’s “DANA & JAY IN THE MORNING” moves forward with just market stalwart DANA TYSON, as JAY RODRIGUEZ departs. He’d joined for wake ups ten years ago in APRIL 2013, having previously been in the building in the Promotions department in the early ‘90s.

KODA PD MARC SHERMAN tells ALL ACCESS that TYSON will continue solo, on the newly rebranded “DANA TYSON IN THE MORNING” show. She’s been hosting SUNNY mornings since 1991.

