Hoover

Congratulations to iHEARTMEDIA Country KNIX/PHOENIX morning co-host BROOKE HOOVER, who announced the air TUESDAY morning (4/11) that she is pregnant. The station also posted video of the announcement on INSTAGRAM, where HOOVER wrote, "So glad I am finally able to share with the KNIX family. 16 weeks of keeping a secret is hard!"

HOOVER and her husband, BRIAN NORTON, welcomed their first child, son BO, in OCTOBER of 2021. She's due at the end of SEPTEMBER, which, as she noted on the air, "means two under two" for the first month with the new baby.

She is part of the station's "TIM, BEN & BROOKE" show with TIM HATTRICK and BEN CAMPBELL.

