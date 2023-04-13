Britney Spears: Author (Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com)

BRITNEY SPEARS' much-anticipated memoir will be published in the fall and, according to NEW YORK POST's PAGE SIX, publishing insiders are calling the manuscript "inspiring" and a "groundbreaking best-seller."

One source is quoted, "BRITNEY’s book is a story of triumph. It will cover her most vulnerable moments, her childhood – being a little girl with big dreams – her break-up with JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE, the moment she shaved her head, and her battle with her family over her conservatorship.

“It is also a story of survival, finding her way out of the crippling conservatorship to finding happiness with her husband SAM ASHGARI.”

SPEARS has been working with writer SAM LANSKY, a novelist and journalist whose work has appeared in THE ATLANTIC, NEW YORK MAGAZINE and TIME profiling MADONNA, NICKI MINAJ and ADELE.

Publisher SIMON & SCHUSTER is reportedly “thrilled” with the yet-unnamed book, which is now complete and going through final legal revisions for a planned release ahead of the holidays.

The POST quoted a second source from the publishing industry: “This book is a gift….There are parts of this book that every person — particularly every woman — can relate to and feel less alone. She transforms joy and pain into something transcendent: art.

“This is an inspiring read, not only because it shows the strength of Britney’s spirit, but because her story is told with such style, wit, intelligence, honesty, and without any self-pity. She is entirely winning in these pages.

“This book will….shake the world. I believe that it will also be a groundbreaking instant bestseller.”

SPEARS' bio prompted a spirited bidding war which helped land it a $15 million book deal negotiated by CAA and manager CADE HUDSON.

Only BARACK and MICHELLE OBAMA’s publishing deals were higher.

SPEARS has taken to social media about the book, “I don’t have a family that values me or respects me …. AT ALL !!! That’s the hard part for me and as much as I loved them, it’s something that I’ll probably ever won’t be able to get over. When I post in those moments, I just want to speak from my heart cause it’s extremely hard for me and then I look back and I see how many people say get over it … I’m working on becoming stronger ???? !!! Psss I’ve written 3 different versions of my book and had LOTS of therapy through the process.”

« see more Net News