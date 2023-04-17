Sales Tool

Management and sales consultant STEVE LAPA has launched a new sales strategy planner website. 3MINUTEPLANNER.COM features explainer videos and downloadable eBooks for “re-education” of sales managers and sales teams.

"Radio sales is about constant competition and pressure." said LAPA. "The 3 Minute Planner is designed to provide managers and sales teams with the strategic guidance they need to succeed. Our video-based re-education approach makes it easy for anyone to learn and implement new strategies quickly."

« see more Net News