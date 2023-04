Daniel (Photo: Carol Daniel / KMOX)

AUDACY News-Talk KMOX-A-K254CR/ST. LOUIS "TOTAL INFORMATION AM" co-host CAROL DANIEL has announced her retirement, effective MAY 15th.

DANIEL has been at KMOX for 28 years, most recently co-hosting the 8-11a (CT) hours of "TOTAL INFORMATION AM." She also hosted "GREAT DAY ST. LOUIS" at crosstown CBS affiliate KMOV-TV in 2008-13.

