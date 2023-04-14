Graham & Camfield

STEVE GRAHAM will return to AUDACY Alternative KNDD (107.7 THE END)/SEATTLE to host “LOCALS ONLY” on SUNDAY nights from 7-9p (PT), a show devoted to music originating in SEATTLE and the PACIFIC NORTHWEST.

In addition, IAM CAMFIELD will take over afternoon drive weekdays 3-7p. CAMFIELD continues based at AUDACY sister Alternative KBZT (ALT 949)/SAN DIEGO where he handles mornings.

AUDACY SEATTLE SVP/Mkt. Mgr. JACK HUTCHINSON said, “We’re thrilled to bring STEVEN and a station staple back into our programming slate and once again spotlight the music originating from this corner of the country. We’re equally excited to welcome IAN and his program into the weekday mix and add his love for music into our lineup.”

GRAHAM said, “After two and a half years of the show being off the air, I am extremely excited to have the opportunity to rejoin the team at THE END and be a part of this important platform for local artists coming back to life. As a kid who grew up listening to THE END and loving SEATTLE music, hosting ‘Locals Only’ was a dream come true. Being trusted with the show again is an honor and I can’t wait to get started.”

CAMFIELD said, “I have been a fan of THE END since I used to stream it in the UK and steal their ideas for my LONDON radio station. It is great to now be part of the team for this iconic alternative brand.”

« see more Net News