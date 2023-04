Davis

More changes at iHEARTMEDIA AC KODA (SUNNY 99.1)/HOUSTON, as CHRIS DAVIS PM driver on sister station Top 40 WNCI/COLUMBUS replaces RICK LOVETT in afternoons.

LOVETT logged over ten years at SUNNY, and departs on the heels of JAY RODRIGUEZ exiting the station’s morning show (NET NEWS 4/13).

