International Test

GEOBROADCAST SOLUTIONS' MaxxCasting and ZoneCasting booster systems will be tested in INDIA on PRASAR BHARATI's ALL INDIA RADIO, starting this month at NBH DELHI (FM GOLD 106.4) and either RAINBOW 101.3 or VBS 102.9 in BENGALURU.

GBS will also consult with FM GOLD and RAINBOW 101.3 to help them modify their studio systems to provide separate programming for the zoned broadcasts.

"Team ALL INDIA RADIO recognizes the potential of the proposal of GBS to test this innovative technology. With this the broadcast stations will be able to reach the individual cultural communities in India through a single frequency,” said PRASAR BHARATI Add'l. Dir. General SUNIL SRIVASTAVA. “PRASAR BHARATI’s radio tower infrastructure will provide the engineers with the necessary foundation to design and implement a network of zones that is expected to reach unique populations through a single broadcast platform.”

NEW YORK-based attorney DEV BANAD VISNAWATH, who connected GBS to PRASAR BHARATI, said, “Nothing pleases me more than to bring to my native country the latest advances in radio industry. ZoneCasting will be an incredibly valuable asset for the National Broadcast community in INDIA and will help diversify the reach of broadcasters’ programming.”

“It is an honor to be awarded the opportunity to apply our ZoneCasting technology in INDIA, which will soon be the most populous country in the world,” said GBS CTO PAUL LITTLETON. “It was developed precisely to segment sections of the broadcast signal and reach unique communities and populations. This deployment will help PRASAR BHARATI continue reaching its listeners vast while, additionally, customizing the content to such a varied audience.”

