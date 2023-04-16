Campbell (Photo: Facebook)

Longtime iHEARTMEDIA Country KNIX/PHOENIX morning co-host BEN CAMPBELL is reportedly no longer with the station, according to a story in THE ARIZONA REPUBLIC, which cites an unnamed station spokesperson confirming the news.

According to the APRIL 14th story, CAMPBELL has not been on the air "for a couple of weeks." He had co-hosted "THE TIM, BEN & BROOKE SHOW" with TIM HATTRICK and BROOKE HOOVER since 2017, and before that was paired in mornings at KNIX with MATT McALLISTER since 2008.Prior to that, he spent 14 years paired with BRIAN EGAN as THE BEN & BRIAN show on KMLE/PHOENIX and then WMZQ/WASHINGTON, DC until CAMPBELL left the show in 2007.

