It's On

The NAB SHOW got underway this past weekend in LAS VEGAS with a little bit of audio content scattered amongst the dominant video concentration, including panels on the connected car, the progress of digital expansion by radio (and television), podcast storytelling, and the RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU's session highlighting radio's effectiveness for advertisers.

The connected car panel was largely a promotion of XPERI's DTS AutoStage platform, with the panel waxing enthusiastic about the system's capabilities in collecting valuable listener data while enhancing the user interface. Meanwhile, on radio's digital ventures, CUMULUS MEDIA EVP/Strategy and Development COLIN JONES noted that streaming strategies depend on the size of the broadcast operation, with smaller companies having different objectives and challenges of scale. As the conversation turned to sports, JONES said that CUMULUS had to get out of some of its sports contracts because "there was no way to make money ... these play-by-play deals are margin killers," although he added that sports play-by-play is an "important asset on a national level" and as a loss leader.

The RAB's "Radio Works" session sought to prove exactly that with case studies offered by ZIMMER COMMUNICATIONS/MID-MISSOURI GM CARLA LEIBLE (a campaign for STEVE'S PEST CONTROL), COX MEDIA GROUP TAMPA GSM/Integrated Sales Mgr. JENNA MILLER (an HVAC company the business of which grew 60% in eight years using the COX cluster), and CUMULUS MEDIA/WESTWOOD ONE Chief Insights Officer PIERRE BOUVARD (a detailed study of a 2018 campaign for a major big-box home improvement chain).

More radio and podcasting content is scheduled for MONDAY and TUESDAY.

