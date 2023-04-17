Leymon (Photo: Facebook)

BMG/BBR MUSIC GROUP has announced the retirement of two longtime execs, RICK SHEDD, who served as the label group’s GM for more than 20 years, and RENEE LEYMON, who has been with the label group's promotion team for eight years, and in the role of VP/Radio Syndication & Group Strategy since 2016.

“After an entire career making my living within the music business, it is time to step back to pursue some personal goals like traveling and reconnecting with friends,” said SHEDD. “I am eternally grateful to have had a career that combined so many fun experiences and the opportunity to make lifelong friendships with people that I met along the way. So grateful to those who were supportive and loyal to me on this journey.”

BMG NASHVILLE Pres. JON LOBA said of SHEDD, “RICK has been with BBR from nearly the beginning and has played an important role in our growth and success all along the way. His steady hand and demeanor were the perfect balance for a scrappy, upstart independent. He’s also been an amazing friend to me and the entire staff. We will miss having him in the office greatly, but so happy he gets to enjoy a well-deserved retirement.”

LEYMON joined BBR MUSIC GROUP in 2015 as VP/Promotion for its then imprint, RED BOW RECORDS, ultimately rising to VP/Radio Syndication & Group Strategy for the company. Before BBR, she was Regional Promotion Dir. for ARISTA NASHVILLE, following previous stints at LYRIC STREET RECORDS. where she was Sr. Dir./National Promotion, BIGGER PICTURE and NEW REVOLUTION

“It feels good going out riding on the wings of being the #1 airplay label in Country music for 2022,” said LEYMON. “I’ve been blessed way more than I deserve, and am thankful for every second of my music business life. I would consider it my biggest professional accomplishment to leave a trail of successors that I might have influenced and that they are better for it. Most of all, thank you to the people that got me here and enabled me to realize a dream beyond my imagination ... you know who you are.”

LOBA said of LEYMON, “RENEE was always one of the most tenacious and accomplished promotion executives in the business. When she was given the VP of Syndication and Group Strategy stripes, she truly defined what the role was and played a significant part in BROKEN BOW becoming the #1 Radio airplay label last year. We will all miss her asking each of us, ‘Are you mad at me?’ but excited she gets to reinvent herself working with her son in a different industry.”

SVP/Promotion CARSON JAMES added, “RENEE has been such an integral part of our team here for so many years. I’m going to miss working with her every day. The passion she has for our artists and the music they create is like nothing else. RENEE, we love you, we’ll miss you, and we hate to see you go.”

Reach out to SHEDD here, and LEYMON here.

