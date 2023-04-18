Just Sign Right Here ... And Here, And There Too!

Big congratulations to BERT WEISS and THE BERT SHOW on landing a new three-year contract to continue doing mornings at CUMULUS Top 40 WWWQ (Q99.7)/ATLANTA.

BERT’s been at the station for 22 years, so the new contract will get him to an amazing 25 years at Q99.7.

BERT told ALL ACCESS, “Super proud of what we've accomplished here. I remember growing up listening to JEFF & JER in SAN DIEGO and how they made my mornings so much better. My hope is that this show has done the same for our listeners in ATLANTA.”

Based at Q99.7, THE BERT SHOW is syndicated through WESTWOOD ONE into 25 markets.

« see more Net News