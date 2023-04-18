'Equal Access' 2023 Cohort Announced

CMT and marketing/artist development company MTHEORY today (4/18) announced six new candidates for their 2023 "Equal Access Development Program," an artist and management training program designed to support underrepresented voices in Country music.

"Equal Access," led by MTHEORY's TIFFANY PROVENZANO and CMT's LESLIE FRAM alongside an all-female team, gives rising artists and management professionals access to industry leaders in a year-long program, in addition to funding and training. The six participants chosen for this year's cohort are artists ANGIE K, CAMILLE PARKER, and DENITA, along with management professionals AHSAKI LaFRANCE-CHACHERE (LaCHACERE MANAGEMENT & PUBLISHING), ALEX EVELYN (BIG AL MANAGEMENT) and ROBERTO MARTINEZ (THE EXOS GROUP).

MTHEORY CEO CAMEO CARLSON said, "Research continues to show the enduring racial and gendered hierarchy within the industry, and its ripple effect throughout every facet of the business: radio airplay, songwriting, publishing, streaming, record label signings, artist development, touring, and more. Only through deliberate, consistent efforts like 'Equal Access' will we begin to see a stronger representation of underserved groups in the format, and we’re committed to helping this new group of exceptionally talented individuals successfully prepare for careers in Country music, particularly in this current legislative environment that has become an increasingly prohibitive place for creativity to grow and flourish. Thank you to all of our supporters for making this program possible, particularly our title sponsors at CMT and across the PARAMOUNT companies."

FRAM, CMT's SVP/Music & Talent, added, "CMT, along with PARAMOUNT GLOBAL and its 'Content for Change' initiative, is proud to partner with MTHEORY once again and is committed to leading the industry in igniting systemic change. 'Equal Access' accentuates our roster of groundbreaking initiatives, including 'CMT Equal Play' and 'CMT Next Women of Country, and contributes significantly towards leveling the playing field in Country music. We look forward to collaborating with this amazing new group of artists and managers to amplify their work to CMT audiences and beyond."

Pictured (l-r in the back row) Denitia, CMT’s Leslie Fram, mtheory’s Cameo Carlson, Alex Evelyn, Angie K; (front) Ahsaki LaFrance-Chachere, Roberto Martinez, Camille Parker (Photo: 353 Media Group)

