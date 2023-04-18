Thomas, Romeo and Crews

NASHVILLE-based talent buying agency ROMEO ENTERTAINMENT GROUP has expanded its leadership team with the addition of SCOTT MASON THOMAS as the new VP/Sales, while recent hire BRIAN CREWS has been promoted from Talent Buyer to Sr. Talent Buyer, and MICHELLE ROMEO shifts from VP/Sales to VP/Organizational Development & Strategy.

Previously, THOMAS owned MASON ENTERTAINMENT, a family-run boutique talent buying agency based in CALIFORNIA that specializes in casinos, fairs, and corporate events. He also served as VP of the Northern CALIFORNIA office of THAT'S ENTERTAINMENT INTERNATIONAL (TEI). In 2010, THOMAS established his own artist management company, dedicated to cultivating and developing lifestyle brands.

In his new role, CREWS will expand the East Coast region for the company. Prior to joining ROMEO ENTERTAINMENT, he previously served as Pres. of CREWSER ENTERTAINMENT, where he worked as an artist manager, booking agent and talent buyer.

ROMEO will transition to now oversee the development and implementation of the company's organizational strategy, including managing resources, optimizing processes and aligning company culture with overall business goals. Additionally, she will be responsible for developing and implementing company-wide training programs and recruiting talent for various job roles.

