SUMERIAN RECORDS has announced PIERO GIRAMONTI as President. He will report to SUMERIAN GROUP Owner and CEO, ASH AVILDSEN, and oversee all label operations.

AVILDSEN said, “PIERO is the perfect weapon for what the label has been missing. Truth be told, I’ve always shined with the creative, vision and taste side of our business but never with the operational. As my focus continues into building the SUMERIAN brand further into entertainment with IP beyond just music such as film, tv, books, comics and all things story - I couldn’t ask for a better President than the very seasoned, experienced Mr. GIRAMONTI to take charge of the label. He has the crucial combination of both great instincts and professional acumen. As we are having our biggest year in the history of the company, I am grateful to have him by my side entering the next chapter of Sumerian.”

GIRAMONTI stated, "I have been in the music business for a long time. I know what I like and I know what I don't. SUMERIAN is the place for me. ASH has built an organization that is solid from head to toe, in an environment where very few succeed, by sheer force of will, with taste, determination, commitment, integrity, and savvy all along the way. He has greater ambitions to explore, but SUMERIAN RECORDS is at its core. I intend to uphold all of those values to maintain and expand the success and future growth of this company. This is about the music. It's about the artists. And it's about respecting our partners with ideas, facts, objectivity, and accountability."

GIRAMONTI began his music business career in the early '90s in various international marketing divisions of EMI MUSIC. After a decade in the UK and EUROPE, he returned to the U.S. as Head of Global Marketing for VIRGIN RECORDS AMERICA. After leaving VIRGIN, he served in the same role at EPIC and WARNER BROTHERS RECORDS. His most recent corporate position was at the CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP, where he relaunched HARVEST RECORDS. He later took over CAROLINE INDEPENDENT distribution (now VIRGIN), with whom SUMERIAN has recently engaged for distribution services.

