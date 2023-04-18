Winners

The winners of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS' 36th annual NAB CRYSTAL RADIO AWARDS for community service have been announced at the "We Are Broadcasters" session of the NAB SHOW in LAS VEGAS. BONNEVILLE News-Talk KTAR-F/PHOENIX, represented by SVP/Market Mgr. RYAN HATCH, was presented with the CRYSTAL HERITAGE AWARD at the event.

The winners:

COX MEDIA GROUP R&B WALR-F (KISS 104.1)/ATLANTA

HUBBARD AC WREW (MIX 94.9)/CINCINNATI

SOUTH SEAS BROADCASTING Hot AC KKHJ (93KHJ)/PAGO PAGO, AS

HUBBARD Hot AC KSTP-F (KS95)/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL

BONNEVILLE AC KOSI/DENVER

GOOD KARMA BRANDS News-Talk WTMJ-A-W277CV/MILWAUKEE

COX MEDIA GROUP Country KCYY (Y100)/SAN ANTONIO

iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop WUSL (POWER 99)/PHILADELPHIA

iHEARTMEDIA Triple A KBCO/DENVER

RADIO ONE Top 40/Rhythmic KBXX (97.9 THE BOX)/HOUSTON

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP CTO MICHAEL COONEY was honored with the NAB's Radio Engineering Achievement Award, with the television equivalent going to NBCUNIVERESAL LOCAL VP/Broadcast Technology H. DOUGLAS LUNG.

