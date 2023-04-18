-
NAB Announces 2023 Crystal Awards Winners
by Perry Michael Simon
The winners of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS' 36th annual NAB CRYSTAL RADIO AWARDS for community service have been announced at the "We Are Broadcasters" session of the NAB SHOW in LAS VEGAS. BONNEVILLE News-Talk KTAR-F/PHOENIX, represented by SVP/Market Mgr. RYAN HATCH, was presented with the CRYSTAL HERITAGE AWARD at the event.
The winners:
COX MEDIA GROUP R&B WALR-F (KISS 104.1)/ATLANTA
HUBBARD AC WREW (MIX 94.9)/CINCINNATI
SOUTH SEAS BROADCASTING Hot AC KKHJ (93KHJ)/PAGO PAGO, AS
HUBBARD Hot AC KSTP-F (KS95)/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL
BONNEVILLE AC KOSI/DENVER
GOOD KARMA BRANDS News-Talk WTMJ-A-W277CV/MILWAUKEE
COX MEDIA GROUP Country KCYY (Y100)/SAN ANTONIO
iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop WUSL (POWER 99)/PHILADELPHIA
iHEARTMEDIA Triple A KBCO/DENVER
RADIO ONE Top 40/Rhythmic KBXX (97.9 THE BOX)/HOUSTON
BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP CTO MICHAEL COONEY was honored with the NAB's Radio Engineering Achievement Award, with the television equivalent going to NBCUNIVERESAL LOCAL VP/Broadcast Technology H. DOUGLAS LUNG.