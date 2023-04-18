New Partnership

The new partnership between SOUNDCLOUD and FEATURE.FM will provide benefits related to FEATURE.FM’s marketing tools and resources for SOUNDCLOUD artists, and will become available next month.

FEATURE.FM CEO/Co-Founder LIOR AHARONI said, "We are thrilled to join forces with SOUNDCLOUD to bring professional marketing tools to independent artists, making their journey to success even more accessible. With SOUNDCLOUD's reputation as one of the most artist-friendly platforms in the industry, this partnership is a natural fit for FEATURE.FM's mission and dedication to empower artists. By leveraging SOUNDCLOUD's massive reach, we can expand our message and support the growth of even more artists in need. We're excited about the possibilities ahead and the commitment to help more artists reach their full potential."

SOUNDCLOUD VP/Business Development SHAUNA ALEXANDER said, "As a platform that puts artists at the forefront, we are dedicated to forging powerful partnerships that deliver tangible value and unwavering support to the SOUNDCLOUD community. Our latest collaboration with FEATURE.FM is a testament to our unrelenting commitment to empowering artists by providing them with cutting-edge benefits that streamline their workflow and unleash their artistic potential."

« see more Net News