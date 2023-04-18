Data 'n Stuff

TUESDAY at the NAB SHOW in LAS VEGAS included the presentation of this year's CRYSTAL AWARDS, along with talk about in-car audio listening and artificial intelligence. ALL ACCESS was the first with the list of CRYSTAL winners; see that list here.

Meanwhile, EDISON RESEARCH President LARRY ROSIN hosted a pair of presentations on in-car audio and the connected car, with EDISON's LAURA IVEY, focusing on Gen-Z in-car audio listening, and AUDACY's REGGIE SHAH, with insights on consumer preferences for car audio, offering a wealth of data on the subject. IVEY's data from EDISON's Share of Ear study showed that 13-24 year olds spend 49% of their in-car audio time with AM/FM radio (including streams), and 58% of that demographic only listen to radio in the car. She added that short amounts of time in car are conducive for listening to radio; the older the car, the more AM/FM radio listening, with SIRIUSXM taking up more listening time in newer cars; and the top reason given for listening to AM/FM is that it's free. SHAH's study stressed that the public is showing a preference for "safe, simple dashboard systems," and that means tapping on the dash or steering wheel to access audio; voice control is lagging far behind. Phone connectivity, SHAH said, is a leading preference among car options, and ease of access is the top-ranked desired value. As for AM radio, 7 in 10 said AM is important; 4 in 10 won't even buy a car without it. Even for under 35s, 6 in 10 say it's important, and 4 in 10 won't buy a car without it.

AI was a popular topic at the conference, mostly in its application to video processes, but it did come up in radio contexts, notably in a presentation by VERITONE's JAY BAILEY touting his company's AI platform to index and monetize archival audio and video. It also came up in a taping of ROB GREENLEE and TODD COCHRANE's NEW MEDIA SHOW, with COCHRANE opining that AI will "change everything... it'll change the entire workforce," while LIBSYN's ROB WALCH mused that the FCC might at some point impose disclosure requirements on radio broadcasters using AI-generated content.

And the ability to aggregate data from connected cars was another major topic, with XPERI's DTS AutoStage getting a shout at a radio panel that was nominally about "multiplatform monetization" but turned out to be more about data in general, and WEJO's test of connected car-generated data for broadcasters (including tracking windshield wipers and car accidents) highlighted in a session with JON ACCARINO from the broadcaster which used the test, CAPITOL BROADCASTING CO. in RALEIGH-DURHAM.

While the convention has sessions scheduled for WEDNESDAY, the sessions geared towards radio wrapped up TUESDAY. The NAB announced preliminary registered attendance of 65,013 for the show, including 17,446 international attendees from 166 countries. By way of comparison, the delayed 2022 show had attendance announced as 52,468, but the last pre-pandemic show in 2019 drew 91.460, which itself was down from 2018's 92.912.

"We are thrilled to have so many exhibitors, attendees and partners from around the world join us in LAS VEGAS to help celebrate 100 years of innovation. More than any other year, everyone is filled with so much enthusiasm and energy as they engage on the show floor, in special sessions and throughout the entire event," said NAB Pres./CEO CURTIS LEGEYT. "We thank the NAB SHOW community for helping us reflect on our collective experience with media and entertainment and for previewing the many innovations we'll see within the next hundred years."

Next year's show is set for APRIL 13-17, 2024 in LAS VEGAS.

« see more Net News