Closing Down

POLLSTAR is reporting that livestreaming platform MANDOLIN is shutting down operations. The company launched in 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down physical touring. It was co-founded by MARY KAY HUSE, entertainment lawyer ROBERT MEITUS and tech entrepreneur STEVE CALDWELL.

In an APRIL 17th statement, the company said, "We've spent the last three years building and award-winning fan engagement platform across both Fan Navigator and Fan Experiences. And while it's true that we have seen incredible momentum in livestreaming and Fan Navigator usage, the macroeconomic situation has rendered us unable to continue building our capabilities to serve the industry. We spent the better part of the last year fundraising, to sustain and grow our business and, unfortunately, we were unable to secure further commitment to our vision."

The company still has one upcoming event listed on its website, a MAY 13th show with JOHN McCUTCHEON.

See more from POLLSTAR.

« see more Net News