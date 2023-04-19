Martinez, Notorious B.I.G

WARNER MUSIC GROUP's WARNER MUSIC EXPERIENCE (WMX) is launching Iconic Records, a visual podcast series highlighting the most iconic albums in pop culture. The debut season coincides with the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop and will feature THE NOTORIOUS B.I.G.'s final album, 1997’s "Life After Death."

The eight-episode series will be hosted by iHEARTMEDIA’s Hip Hop N’ R&B WWPR (POWER 105.1)afternoon personality & RADIO HALL OF FAME inductee ANGIE MARTINEZ. She's also the series Exec. Producer along with WMX's KEVIN HOFMAN.

ICONIC RECORDS' "Life After Death" will premiere APRIL 29th at 8p (ET) on the new WMX Hip-Hop channel (Ch. 1137) on THE ROKU CHANNEL. Viewers can also watch the visual podcast on THE NOTORIOUS B.I.G’s YOUTUBE channel. Beginning MAY 1st, it will be streamed on all major audio podcast platforms.

MARTINEZ said, “It’s an honor to host the first-ever season of ICONIC RECORDS. BIGGIE was, and still is, one of the most important artists of our lifetime and "Life After Death" is a masterpiece. To collaborate with WMX on this series has been an incredible experience. It’s especially meaningful as we also pay homage to 50 years of hip-hop and how it’s changed the course of history.”

NOTORIOUS B.I.G Mgr. WAYNE BARROW added “THE NOTORIOUS B.I.G. is a once-in-a-lifetime talent. His work has been examined and reviewed before, but this series provides new stories and firsthand accounts by the people that were there. It’s something special.”

WMX Pres./Media & Content Business BEN BLANK said, "We’re excited to be able to share stories about the albums that have shaped entire generations so profoundly, beginning with BIGGIE’s "Life After Death."

The launch of ICONIC RECORDS embraces the huge appetite and need for unique content tailored for genre-specific audiences. WMX lives at a crossroads where artists, content, and experiences converge to reach music fans where they are, and this exciting series is the first of many forums in which we will continue to tell the stories about the art that shapes and inspires our culture.”

Here's the trailer.

