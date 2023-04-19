Gonzalez

The AMERICAN SOCIETY OF COMPOSERS AUTHORS AND PUBLISHERS (ASCAP), has promoted GABRIELA (GABY) GONZÁLEZ to Senior Vice President/International Affairs and Latin Membership.

ASCAP EVP/Membership and Chief Creative Officer JOHN TITTA commented, "GABY and her team have driven ASCAP’s Latin Membership to new heights. I am thrilled to see the group’s role expand to work with our International Affairs team as well as our sister societies in LATIN AMERICA and EUROPE."

ASCAP EVP/International Affairs TONY DUNAIF added, "GABY is an amazing executive with in-depth industry knowledge in key territories. She has her finger on the pulse of Latin music and great relationships with music societies. Combining her vast insights and experience with the best Latin creators in the world and our ongoing partnerships with collective management organizations will help to deliver more value for our ASCAP members."

