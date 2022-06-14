Last Round

The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. – along with our partners in data from XTRENDS – are back to analyze and comment on the Sturm und Drang of the MARCH survey. We bring you the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat – all in less than 3,000 words. What a deal! This particular survey ran from MARCH 2ND through MARCH 29TH. As previously noted, but worth repeating, this book featured the time change many mispronounce, the beginning of the season of renewal, a saintly celebration of drinking, and the holy holiday of Ramadan. This is where our story begins…

SEATTLE-TACOMA: Jet Fueled

Two books ago iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KJEB (95.7 THE JET) rocketed to #1 6+. Then last month, it taxied back to #2. This time the station landed its largest share in over a year (5.9-7.2) to zoom back to #1. However, it was being pursued by an apex predator. AUDACY Country KKWF (100.7 THE WOLF) also had its largest share in over a year to lope from a tie at #7 to #2 (5.0-7.1). Just two surveys ago, it was hunkered down at #11. Last survey’s leader was iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock KZOK. It slipped to #3 (6.5-6.2). UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON N/T KUOW remained at #4 with its first down book since DECEMBER (5.5-5.1). It was forced to share as AUDACY AC KSWD (94.1 THE SOUND) also moved up from that #7 tie (5.0-5.1). BONNEVILLE Talk KIRO had its smallest share in over a year as it dipped to #6 (5.4-4.8). FRIENDS OF KEXP Alternative KEXP had its least productive outing since AUGUST (5.6-4.3) as it fell from #3 into a tie at #8 with HUBBARD Top 40/M KQMV (MOViN’ 92.5) (4.1-4.3). KJEB maintained cume control with an 11.8% increase (541,000-604,900). The market shrank by 0.2%.

Posting its best score since SEPTEMBER fueled KJEB’s rise from #4 to #1 25-54. This ended the two-book run at #1 for KEXP, which stepped down to #2. KQMV repeated at #3 with a small increase, while KKWF leapt five spaces to #4 with – once again – its best book in over a year. AUDACY Rhythmic AC KHTP (HOT 103.7) stood alone at #5 with a slight increase, while AUDACY Active Rock KISW dropped from #2 to #6. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KBKS (HITS 106.1) slid from a tie at #5 into a tie at #7 with KIRO and KZOK.

There was a bit of drama in the 18-34 ranks. KEXP lost a good portion of last month’s huge increase yet still had enough left in the tank to move up to #1. It held about a half share lead over two stations that moved up to forge a tie at #2. KQMV had been at #5 but received its largest share since AUGUST. KJEB soared up the chart from #14 as it more than doubled its previous number. KKWF improved from #9 to #4 with, yup, its highest mark in over a year. Last month KZOK was #1 with a double-digit share. This time the station dropped to #5 where it was in cahoots with KUOW and KHTP. KISW saw its four-book surge grind to a halt as it dropped from #3 to #8.

KJEB had its best 18-49 book in over a year as it moved up four slots to #1 for the first time since NOVEMBER. KQMV improved its lot from #4 to #2 with its third up book in a row. KEXP ended its two-book run in the top spot and landed at #3 with its lowest score since NOVEMBER. KKWF advanced three places to #4. For perspective, a year ago the station was sitting at #19. KISW slipped to #5 with its lowest share in over a year. KZOK fell to #6 as it returned most of last month’s huge share increase. It was tied with KHTP.

MIAMI-FT. LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD: A One And A Two

The 6+ arena is the personal playground for two radio stations. They have traded back and forth being #1 and #2 for well over a year. And they pretty much leave the rest of the field in the dust. The first-place trophy this month went to COX MEDIA Urban AC WHQT (HOT 105), which had its largest share in over a year (8.4-9.5). This ended the two-book run for COX MEDIA AC WFEZ (EASY 93.1), which stepped down to #2 (8.9-8.2). TELEVISAUNIVISION Spanish Contemporary WAMR (AMOR 107.5) remained at #3 (6.4-6.3), while AUDACY AC WLYF (101.5 LITE FM) was back at #4 (5.3-5.0). Coming from way back in the pack at #13 was COX MEDIA Urban WEDR (99 JAMZ), which settled in at #5 with its best book in over a year (3.2-4.7). MIAMI-DADE COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS Public Radio WLRN halted a strong three-book surge (5.3-4.3) as it slid three places to #7. WFEZ still had the most listeners with a modest 0.2% increase (895,400-897,600). The market grew by 1.5%.

The 25-54 fight is for second place as WHQT continued to dominate the demo. The station landed its largest share since SEPTEMBER and held a three-share lead over the rest of the field. SBS Tropical WXDJ (EL ZOL 106.7 FM) repeated at #2 with a slight decrease. It was joined by WFEZ, which moved up from #4. WEDR was, uh, jammin’ as it jumped from #9 to #4 with its highest mark since SEPTEMBER. WAMR slipped to #5 with a small decrease. iHEARTMEDIA Spanish Contemporary WZTU (TÚ 94.9) dropped to #6 and was tied with TELEVISAUNIVISION Tropical WRTO (MIX 98.3).

Last month WHQT fell out of first place and double digits in the 18-34 arena. The station bounced back this survey as it moved from #4 back to #1. It was about a half share ahead of a flat WRTO, which dipped to #2. WEDR had been in the doldrums for the last couple of surveys but came roaring back this month as it advanced from #8 to #3. WLYF slipped to #4 with a modest decrease, while SBS Spanish Contemporary WRMA (RITMO 95.7) inched up to #5 with its best showing in over a year. WFEZ fell from #3 into a tie at #9 with WAMR. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WHYI (Y100) posted its lowest number in over a year as it fell from #4 to #13.

WHQT completed the demo sweep by capturing the 18-49 flag for the ninth straight survey. The station was also in double digits. WEDR zoomed from #9 to #2 but was still nearly four shares off the pace. WRTO repeated at #3 with its third up book in a row, while WXDJ stepped up to #4 with a slight increase. A flat WFEZ dipped to #5, while WZTU dropped four places to #6.

PHOENIX: A New Number One

And it’s not the station you would expect. Clawing its way to the top of the 6+ leaderboard was HUBBARD Classic Rock KSLX. The station rose from #3 with its best book in over a year (6.4-7.5). Coming in at #2 again was iHEARTMEDIA AC KESZ (99.9 KEZ), which recovered from a down book (6.5-7.3). Slipping to #3 was the market leader for the last two surveys - MARICOPA N/T KJZZ (7.4-6.4). This threesome was well ahead of the rest of the crowd. iHEARTMEDIA Adult Hits KYOT (95.5 THE MOUNTAIN) climbed from #8 to #4 with its highest mark since NOVEMBER (3.3-4.4). iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KMXP (MIX 96.9) repeated at #5 (4.7-4.2), while AUDACY Top 40/M KALV (LIVE 101.5) slid to #6 (5.2-4.0). KESZ continued to dominate the cume space with a 1.5% increase (969,500-984,300). The market was off by about 1.0%.

KSLX has been a solid #1 with the 25-54 crowd for the last two books, but the station exploded this time, landing its largest share in over a year. It also expanded its lead from about a half share to nearly three shares. KESZ stood alone at #2 with a slight increase, while its former partner in that space – KMXP – dipped to #3 as it gave back most of last month’s solid increase. HUBBARD Active Rock KUPD and ENTRAVISION Regional Mexican KLNZ (LA TRICOLOR 103.5) had been tied at #6. Both stations had the exact same solid increase and moved their relationship to #4. They were met there by KALV, which remained in place with a small increase. Last month iHEARTMEDIA Country KNIX rocketed from #14 to #4. This time the station fell from #4 to #12.

Last survey KESZ saw its long uninterrupted string of #1 18-34 books come to an end. Well, that did not last long as the station was back on top, thanks to a bounce-back performance. KALV dipped to #2 as it ended a three-book surge. The stations were less than a half share apart. AUDACY Country KMLE stayed at #3 with a small decrease. It was paired with a flat HUBBARD Alternative KDKB (ALT AZ 93.3), which moved up from #5. Speaking of which, KMXP was back at #5 with a small decrease. It was joined by KSLX, which advanced from #8 with its highest share since APRIL. KNIX slid from #3 to #8.

KESZ continued to have its way with the 18-49 situation as it was still #1 with that group – a streak that stretches out over a year. KSLX was up two places to #2 with its third up book in a row but was over a share off the lead. KALV dipped to #3 with its first down book since NOVEMBER. KMXP slipped to #4 and was tied with KDKB, which rose from #6 with its best showing in over a year. KNIX fell from #5 to #13.

DETROIT: Channel Changer

As recently as DECEMBER, iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WKQI (CHANNEL 955) was ranked #8 in the 6+ sphere. 2023 has been much better for the station as it has been in the top five for the last two books and ascended to the #1 spot this time with its largest share in over a year (7.3-8.3). BEASLEY Classic Rock WCSX was forced to step down to #2 (7.4-6.5). AUDACY Sports WXYT (97.1 THE TICKET) stepped up to #3 (6.3-6.2). The station also picked up an additional 1.8 share from its stream. iHEARTMEDIA AC WNIC dipped to #4 with its third down book in a row (6.6-6.1). AUDACY Country WYCD rebounded from a down book to jump three places to #5 (5.5-5.8). It finished just ahead of BEASLEY Active Rock WRIF, which slipped to #6 (5.8-5.6). WNIC remained the cume leader with a 1.8% increase (874,100-889,600). The market was down by 0.7%.

Last survey WRIF narrowly defeated WKQI for the 25-54 bragging rights. This month WKQI assumed the leadership position with it fourth straight up book. WRIF dipped to #2 with a slight decrease. What had been the narrowest of possible gaps between the two stations expanded to over a share. WXYT was back at #3 with a slight increase while two stations moved up and into a tie at #4. WYCD inched up from #5 with a slight decrease, while iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WMXD (MIX 92.3) advanced from #7 with its highest share since APRIL. WNIC slipped to #6 with a modest share loss.

WKQI was #1 18-34 and in double digits for the third straight survey. The station also posted its largest share in over a year. Meanwhile, WRIF repeated at #2 but with its smallest share in over a year. The gap between the two stations widened to six and a half shares. WCSX remained at #3, though it ended a two-book surge. It was joined by iHEARTMEDIA Urban WJLB, which advanced from #10 with its best outing since AUGUST. WXYT was up three places to #5 as it reversed a two-book slide. WNIC and BEASLEY Rhythmic AC WMGC (105.1 THE BOUNCE) had been #4 and #5, respectively. Both stations had down books to land in a tie at #7.

WKQI completed the demo sweep as it finished #1 18-49 for the second book in a row. The station also achieved double-digit status. WRIF repeated at #2 with its lowest score in over a year. WXYT was back at #3 with a slight increase. WYCD moved from #6 to #4 with a slight gain and was tied with WJLB, which moved up from #9 as it bounced back from a down book. WMXD slipped to #6, where it was tied with WCSX, while WNIC dropped three places to #8.

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL: Follow The Bouncing Books

HUBBARD Hot AC KSTP (KS95) has been on an interesting 6+ journey. The station was #6 in the HOLIDAY book, jumped to #1 in JANUARY, back to #6 in FEBRUARY and returned to the top spot this time with its best outing since MAY (6.0-7.9). iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KQQL (KOOL 108) stepped down to #2 (7.3-6.9), while MPR N/T KNOW repeated at #3 with its third up book in a row (6.6-6.7). iHEARTMEDIA Country KEEY (K102) was back at #4 (6.5-6.4), while UNIVERSITY OF NORTHWESTERN-ST.PAUL Christian Contemporary KTIS remained at #5 (6.1-6.2). It finished just ahead of iHEARTMEDIA Sports KFXN (KFAN 100.3), which posted its first up book since OCTOBER (5.6-6.1). CUMULUS Active Rock KXXR (93X) landed its smallest share since that same month (6.7-5.5) to drop from #2 to #7. KQQL continued its cume reign, despite a 2.8% decrease (705,800-686,200). The market was up 1.1%.

For the second time in the last three surveys, KSTP was #1 and in double digits 25-54. KFXN moved up two spots to #2 as it ended a three-book slide but was still about a share and a half off the lead. KXXR slipped from #1 to a solid #3. A flat AUDACY Adult Hits KZJK (104.1 JACK FM) moved up to #4, while KEEY slid to #5 as it ended a strong two-book surge.

KEEY was #1 and in double digits 18-34 for the second book in a row. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KDWB was back at #2 and in double digits for the twelfth time in the last 14 surveys. Combined, these two stations took about a quarter of the share of the market. KQQL had its best Frosty-free share in over a year to move up to a distant #3. KSTP repeated at #4 as it bounced back from a down book. KXXR slipped to #5 with its smallest share in over a year. It was tied with MPR AAA KCMP (THE CURRENT), which arrived from #8 as it regained most of last month’s huge share loss.

KSTP was #1 18-49 for the third straight survey and in double digits for the second time in that span. KFXN marched up the field from #5 to #2 as it got back most of last month’s large share loss. KEEY repeated at #3 but with a small decrease. KXXR had its least productive outing since SEPTEMBER as it slid from #1 to #4. It was tied with the stationary KDWB, which had a modest decrease.

So ended another survey. Thank you for perusing our prose. The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. will be back in 28 days to do this all over again.

