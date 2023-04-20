Bongino

WESTWOOD ONE host and podcaster DAN BONGINO is exiting his TV gig with FOX NEWS CHANNEL after failing to reach agreement on a new contract.

BONGINO, who hosted the SATURDAY night show "UNFILTERED WITH DAN BONGINO" on FOX NEWS CHANNEL and "CANCELED IN THE USA" on the subscription-based FOX NATION, said on his podcast THURSDAY (4/20) that "last week was my last show on FOX NEWS CHANNEL" and that the departure was "not some big conspiracy... there's no acrimony, this wasn't some WWE brawl that happened."

