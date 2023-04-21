Adds Houston FM

The previously unnamed buyer for RADIO ONE's spinoff of Gospel KROI (PRAISE 92.1)/SEABROOK-HOUSTON, TX is SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM.

In an SEC filing on THURSDAY (4/20), SBS disclosed that it has inked a deal to buy KROI for $7.5 million. The deal has not yet landed in the FCC database as of early FRIDAY morning. KROI was one of two spinoffs -- the other being Classic Country KTHT (COUNTRY LEGENDS 97.1)/CLEVELAND, TX-HOUSTON -- for which RADIO ONE filed to send to SUGARLAND STATION TRUST, LLC, a divestiture trust with SCOTT KNOBLAUCH as trustee, for sale to comply with ownership caps after acquiring KTHT and three other stations from COX MEDIA GROUP for $27.5 million. At that time, URBAN ONE told the Commission that it has "entered into an agreement to sell KROI to a minority-owned broadcaster that is a new entrant to the HOUSTON market."

