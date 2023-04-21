New Lineup

COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk WSB-A-WSBB (95.5 WSB)/ATLANTA is shuffling its lineup and has announced its replacement for SCOTT SLADE on "ATLANTA'S MORNING NEWS."

Afternoon drive anchor CHRIS CHANDLER is taking over SLADE's hosting duties in the morning news block; SLADE announced in JANUARY that he would step aside after 32 years hosting the show. Meanwhile, MARK ARUM is moving from afternoons to 9a-noon (ET), swapping places with ERIC VON HAESSLER, whose "THE VON HAESSLER DOCTRINE" will move to 4-7p. The changes will take effect MAY 1st.

“95.5 WSB has such a deep roster of talent, and I’m excited to promote CHRIS to this new role. As part of the process, we took the time to examine the entire station lineup,” said Director of Branding and Programming KEN CHARLES. “Additionally, we asked our audience what they expected from WSB. These changes reflect those expectations and leverage our local stars to position the station for the future.”

CHANDLER said, "It is the honor of a career to step into one of the great heritage radio news programs in the country. SCOTT SLADE can't be replaced, but I'm committed to maintaining the integrity, consistency, and fairness he brought ATLANTA'S MORNING NEWS over his legendary run.”

“I couldn’t be more excited about this dynamic change to the weekday lineup,” said ARUM. “I’m honored to be handed the keys to what truly is a legacy time slot on 95.5 WSB.”

“After being on in the mornings since 2017, I'm looking forward to the challenge of capturing another audience in afternoons, and I have no doubt listeners will enjoy MARK in the mornings," said VON HAESSLER. “I used to come in at 6 a.m., not because I'm a good employee, but because I hate traffic. Not having to deal with that might be what I’m most looking forward to.”

VP/Market Mgr. JALEIGH LONG said, “This is an exciting time for WSB to enhance the future with our talented team and research to give our listeners more of what they want with this legendary station.”

Chandler, Arum, Von Haessler



