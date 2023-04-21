August 5th

COX MEDIA GROUP Classic Rock WSRV (97.1 THE RIVER)/ATLANTA's annual "THE RIVER'S ROCKIN' BIRTHDAY BASH" is back for another year, with BRET MICHAELS bringing his "PARTI-GRAS" tour to AMERIS BANK AMPHITHEATRE on AUGUST 5th. The tour features support from NIGHT RANGER and JEFFERSON STARSHIP, plus appearances by JOURNEY's STEVE AUGERI and SUGAR RAY's MARK MCGRATH.

"We’re excited to bring our passionate RIVER listeners another incredible lineup this heritage annual concert," said Dir. of Operations EMILY BOLDON. "With BRET MICHAELS, NIGHT RANGER, JEFFERSON STARSHIP, STEVE AUGERI and MARK MCGRATH, this event will be a party filled with the hits we all love."

