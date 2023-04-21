Dan McClintock

HEARST CORPORATION Active Rock WIYY (98 ROCK)/BALTIMORE APD DAN McCLINTOCK will be leaving the station after JUNE, with a search already on for his successor.

McCLINTOCK and wife NANCY have decided to move back to PENSACOLA, FL, this summer in order to be closer to family.

Said McCLINTOCK, "My time here at WIYY has been very rewarding. Special thanks to PD RICK STRAUSS, GM DAN JOERRES and former GM CARY PAHIGIAN for their support in creating one of the best teams in broadcasting."

Prior to joining HEARST, McCLINTOCK spent 22 years at CUMULUS as an OM, PD and Senior Rock Programmer in KANSAS CITY (KCFX), TOLEDO (WXKR/WRWK) and PENSACOLA (WRRX [ROCK 106]). His tenure in KANSAS CITY also included seven seasons as the programming coordinator for the CHIEFS RADIO NETWORK.

Reach out to DAN at Daniel.mcclintock@hearst.com through JUNE as well as mccfoxrocks@gmail.com after that.

« see more Net News