ROCKY COSGROVE has been named Market Manager for RESULTS RADIO's CHICO, CA, cluster which includes Adult Hits KBQB (92.7 BOB-FM), Top 40 KCEZ (POWER 102.1), Active Rock KRQR (106.7 Z-ROCK) and Classic Rock KTHU (THUNDER 100.7). COSGROVE replaces JOSH BLUMM, who exited in MARCH, reporting to CEO/President JACK FRITZ.

COSGROVE joins from KATZ RADIO GROUP, where he was VP/Strategic Development for the past 14 years, based in SAN FRANCISCO, with both radio and digital responsibilities. Prior to that, his track record also includes sales management and sales positions with CBS RADIO, INTEREP and KZOK/SEATTLE, where he was Local Sales Manager and General Sales Manager. He started his career in local sales with KCBS/SAN FRANCISCO, and is a graduate of SANTA CLARA UNIVERSITY, where he also served as PD for the campus station KSCU.

Commented FRITZ: “I speak for everyone at RESULTS RADIO in saying that we’re proud to have secured an esteemed media pro like ROCKY to lead our cluster in CHICO. We believe that attracting and retaining talented people is the essential ingredient for achieving success and we are truly excited to build into the future with ROCKY.”



Added COSGROVE: “RESULTS RADIO is one of the finest operators of radio stations and digital platforms in the industry, and provides outstanding service to NORTHERN CALIFORNIA listeners and advertisers. I’ve been associated with them for many years while at KATZ MEDIA GROUP, and now I’m thrilled to be joining them full-time to help the CHICO team further grow their business.”

