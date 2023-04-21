Louis Bell (Photo: Spencer Williams)

Songwriter/producer LOUIS BELL has become the first songwriter in history to have eight RIAA Diamond-certified singles. Each record has sold more than 10 million copies in the U.S. This news follows Bell, alongside his collaborators, breaking the record for most RIAA Platinum certified song ever with “Sunflower” by POST MALONE and SWAE LEE, which notably reached 17x Platinum in NOVEMBER 2022.

Aside from "Sunflower," these are BELL's other seven Diamond-certified singles:

POST MALONE, “Congratulations” (14x Platinum) - Songwriter

POST MALONE, “Better Now” (10x Platinum) - Songwriter/Producer

POST MALONE, “Circles” (10x Platinum) - Songwriter/Producer

POST MALONE f/TY DOLLA $IGN, “Psycho” (10x Platinum) - Songwriter/Producer

POST MALONE f/21 SAVAGE, “rockstar” (10x Platinum) - Songwriter/Producer

HALSEY, “Without Me” (10x Platinum) - Songwriter/Producer

CAMILA CABELLO f/YOUNG THUG, “Havana” (10x Platinum) - Songwriter

MALONE also broke records this week as the first artist to ever have eight Diamond-certified singles. Of the eight, six are the tracks that he shares with BELL, and additionally, his hit singles “White Iverson” and “I Fall Apart.” Malone is co-managed by ELECTRIC FEEL ENTERTAINMENT CEO AUSTIN ROSE, who also manages BELL.

BELL has continued to write and produce massive hits with hip-hop and pop royalty in the last 18 months, including POST MALONE’s “I Like You (A Happier Song)” featuring DOJA CAT, ED SHEERAN’s “2step” featuring LIL BABY, JUICE WRLD’s “Wandered To LA” featuring JUSTIN BIEBER, THE KID LAROI’s “Thousand Miles" and ELTON JOHN’s “Always Love You” featuring NICKI MINAJ and YOUNG THUG.

