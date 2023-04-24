Maguire

Former GOOD KARMA BRANDS News-Talk WTMJ-A-W277CD and Sports WKTI (ESPN MILWAUKEE)/MILWAUKEE Dir./Content RYAN MAGUIRE has joined WESTWOOD ONE as VP/Affiliate Sales for Sports. MAGIUIRE, a former PD at BONNEVILLE News-Talk KIRO-F/SEATTLE, CBS RADIO Sports WQAM-A/MIAMI, CBS RADIO Sports KDKA-F (93.7 THE FAN)/PITTSBURGH, ENTERCOM Sports KCSP-A (610 SPORTS RADIO)/KANSAS CITY, ENTERCOM Sports WSSP-A/MILWAUKEE, and iHEARTMEDIA Sports WTKA-A/ANN ARBOR and CHICAGO WHITE SOX RADIO NETWORK Exec. Producer, will report to SVP/Affiliate Sales STUART GREENBLATT.

"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to work with WESTWOOD ONE SPORTS. They have long established themselves as best-in-class content curators and syndicators,” said MAGUIRE. “I'm excited to team with our affiliate stations and partners to help them achieve success utilizing our many assets."

