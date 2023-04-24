Cover of Gattis' 1996 debut album

Country singer/songwriter, producer and guitarist KEITH GATTIS died YESTERDAY (4/23) at the age of 52, according to multiple media reports. While the cause of death is unconfirmed, friends are posting on his FACEBOOK page that it was a tractor accident at his NASHVILLE-area home,

An AUSTIN, TX, native, GATTIS was signed to RCA RECORDS NASHVILLE in the '90s and charted one single, "Little Drops Of My Heart," in 1996 from a self-titled, NORRO WILSON-produced album he recorded for the label. He had more success later as a songwriter, penning KENNY CHESNEY's "When I See This Bar" and "El Cerrito Place" (recorded by both CHARLIE ROBISON and CHESNEY), and GEORGE STRAIT's "I Got A Car," as well as writing or production credits with WILLIE NELSON, GEORGE JONES, RANDY HOUSER, CHARLIE ROBISON, ASHLEY MONROE, MIRANDA LAMBERT, WADE BOWEN, KID ROCK, and others, according to AMERICAN SONGWRITER, which reports, "GATTIS quickly became one of the most prolific songwriters on MUSIC ROW."

He later toured with DWIGHT YOAKAM as his band leader and producer, AMERICAN SONGWRITER reports.

GATTIS was scheduled to perform at the KEY WEST SONGWRITERS FESTIVAL, set for MAY 3rd-7th. Among his most recent cuts was TEXAS artist WILLIAM BECKMANN's new single, "It's Still JANUARY," which was just released on FRIDAY (4/21).

Survivors include his wife, PENNY GATTIS, who is GM/Publishing at ECLIPSE MUSIC GROUP, and their two children. A GOFUNDME account has been set up for his family here.

« see more Net News