COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME member HANK WILLIAMS JR. is the latest celebrity lending his name to a bar in NASHVILLE's Lower Broadway district. Citing a permit filed with the city, the NASHVILLE BUSINESS JOURNAL is reporting that the venue, to be called HANK WILLIAMS JR. BOOGIE BAR, will be located in the former NASHVILLE CROSSROADS space at 419 BROADWAY, located in between the ERNEST TUBB RECORD SHOP and ALAN JACKSON's AJ'S GOOD TIME BAR.

Among the other music celebrities who either already have bars in the area, or will be opening them soon, are WILLIAMS' close friend, KID ROCK, as well as JACKSON, GARTH BROOKS, ERIC CHURCH, JASON ALDEAN, LUKE COMBS, LUKE BRYAN, MIRANDA LAMBERT, DIERKS BENTLEY, JOHN RICH and others.

According to the BUSINESS JOURNAL, "The Broadway property is owned by BRAD SANDERSON, who purchased the building in 2018 for $1.3 million. The project is in partnership with BIG PLAN HOLDINGS, owned by JOSH and TARA JOSEPH, who will operate the concept ... Plans call for the addition of one story and a rooftop deck to the three-story building, bringing square footage to 11,895, according to a permit. It is not yet known when the concept will open."

