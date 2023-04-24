Marco Collins

HUBBARD BROADCASTING Triple A KPNW/SEATTLE is adding ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAMER MARCO COLLINS to its on-air lineup weekdays from 3p to7p, starting MAY 1st.

Operations Manager/Brand Content Director SCOTT MAHALICK shared "The future of 98.9 KPNW just got a bit brighter with the addition of MARCO. He is an exceptional talent, with rich knowledge and deep understanding of the local PNW Music scene."

COLLINS is a SEATTLE mainstay having served as MD/On-Air Host at AUDACY Alternative KNDD (107.7 THE END)/SEATTLE during SEATTLE’s grunge era. His role breaking artists such as NIRVANA, BECK, WEEZER, FOO FIGHTERS, and GARBAGE helped land him a place in the ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME and subject of the 2015 documentary THE GLAMOUR & THE SQUALOR. COLLINS most recently served on-air at FRIENDS OF KEXP Triple A KEXP/SEATTLE from 2009 until his departure in mid-APRIL.

COLLINS stated "It's rare that you get an opportunity to join a radio station in its earliest incarnation! I can't wait to see what's in store for KPNW! It's an honor that I get to help steer it! Just the fact that we'll be supporting the local music scene gets me pumped!"

