QUEEN B RADIO/MORGAN MURPHY MEDIA has promoted JEN KASPER to Market Manager for its radio group in PLATTEVILLE, WI. KASPER is a 29-year radio veteran who has been with QUEEN B RADIO/MMM for more than 16 years and most recently as Dir. of Sales for QUEEN B RADIO.

KASPER expressed her excitement about the new role, saying, "I am so proud to lead the outstanding team of radio and digital professionals of QUEEN B RADIO/MORGAN MURPHY MEDIA."

VP/Radio TERY GARRAS said, “I am confident that JEN will excel in this new role, and am grateful to have someone on the team who is ready to step into the position of Market Manager. With JEN's leadership, the radio group is poised for continued growth and success in the PLATTEVILLE market and beyond.”

