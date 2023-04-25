Shemon

CRAIG SHEMON has signed a multi-year contract extension to continue as afternoon co-host at BEASLEY Sports WBCN-A-W251AL-W282BY (ESPN SOUTHWEST FLORIDA)/FORT MYERS. SHEMON, the veteran of FOX SPORTS RADIO, has co-hosted the afternoon show with PETE SHEPPARD since 2017.

“This is my third contract with BEASLEY and I am very excited to continue hosting afternoons in SOUTHWEST FLORIDA,” SHEMON tells ALL ACCESS. “This area is special. I have never bonded with an audience like this in my entire 35-year career. Of course, when you go through a pandemic together, sandwiched by two major CAT 5 hurricanes, including Ian this past SEPTEMBER, you’re going to bond together!”

