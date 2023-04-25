Radio Winners Announced

The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) has revealed the Radio Award winners for the 58th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS. The winners were revealed in a video this morning (4/25), featuring Country artists LAINEY WILSON, JELLY ROLL, PRISCILLA BLOCK, BRELAND, RUSSELL DICKERSON, PARKER McCOLLUM, LOCASH and several others. Watch it here.

Following is the complete list of radio winners, who will be during an event leading into the "58th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS" on MAY 11th at FORD CENTER AT THE STAR in FRSCO, TX, streaming live on PRIME VIDEO.

ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR WINNERS:

NATIONAL DAILY – BIG D, BUBBA, PATRICK THOMAS, CARSEN, “The BIG D & BUBBA Show”

NATIONAL WEEKLY – ELAINA SMITH, “With ELAINA”

MAJOR MARKET – “The Morning Bullpen with GEORGE, MO, and ERIK,” KILT-F/HOUSTON

LARGE MARKET – “The BIG DAVE Show” – BIG DAVE, STATTMAN and ASHLEY, WUBE/CINCINNATI

MEDIUM MARKET – “JULIE and DJ in the Morning” – JULIE KANSY, DALE SELLERS, WPCV/LAKELAND, FL

SMALL MARKET – “STEVE & TIFFANY in the Morning” – STEVE WATERS and TIFFANY KAY, WFLS/FREDERICKSBURG, VA

RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR WINNERS:

MAJOR MARKET – KKBQ/HOUSTON

LARGE MARKET – WSIX/NASHVILLE

MEDIUM MARKET – WIVK/KNOXVILLE, TN

SMALL MARKET – WYCT/PENSACOLA, FL

SMITH, CARSEN, WFLS' KAY, and WPCV's KANSY and SELLERS are all first-time ACM AWARD winners. WIVK and WYCT each win their fifth Station of the Year prizes. It is the third win for THE BIG D & BUBBA SHOW.

“The ACADEMY congratulates all of our ACM AWARDS radio winners for championing the artists that make up the soundtrack of Country fans’ lives,” said ACM CEO DAMON WHITESIDE. “Country radio has always been and continues to be one of the most important ways for today’s favorite artists to connect with fans, and for fans to find up-and-coming acts to fall in love with. We can’t wait to celebrate these stellar Country radio personalities and stations in FRISCO.”

