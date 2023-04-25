Taking Their Talents To...

SIRIUSXM will open its new MIAMI BEACH studios with HOWARD STERN broadcasting from the facility MONDAY through WEDNESDAY of next week (MAY 1-3).

Also broadcasting special shows from the studios at 2340 Collins Avenue will be ANDY COHEN on TUESDAY, plus performances by BAILEY ZIMMERMAN, CARLOS VIVES, and the JONAS BROTHERS, the debut of the new HITS UNO channel, a BON JOVI special celebrating the 35th anniversary of the "NEW JERSEY" album, a special interview with PITBULL on his PITBULL'S GLOBALIZATION channel, a taping of the "IT'S ME, TINX" podcast, a DJ set with JOHN SUMMIT kicking off his new monthly show on DIPLO'S REVOLUTION, a "town hall" with BECKY G, and a special MIAMI edition of "SALUTE THE SAMPLE" on LL COOL J's ROCK THE BELLS RADIO.

“MIAMI is an incredibly rich center for music and entertainment,” said Pres./Chief Content Officer SCOTT GREENSTEIN. “SIRIUSXM MIAMI will capture the city’s unique culture and character and bring it to audiences across NORTH AMERICA, as we’ve proudly done from our existing studios in NEW YORK, LOS ANGELES, NASHVILLE and WASHINGTON DC. We’re thrilled to have HOWARD kick things off in the biggest way with three exceptional days of shows, followed by a star-studded lineup of programming that showcases the broad array of content we offer, including the diverse and vibrant music emanating from the Latinx community. This is a fitting debut for what’s to come from MIAMI, and we’re very excited to get started.”

« see more Net News