Award

PROCTER & GAMBLE will receive the 2023 RADIO MERCURY AWARDS “Radio Marketer of the Year” Award on JUNE 8th at SONY HALL in NEW YORK.

“PROCTER & GAMBLE continues to be a tremendous partner to the radio industry,” said RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU Pres./CEO and RADIO CREATIVE FUND Chair ERICA FARBER. “The ongoing collaboration with P&G and its agencies is driving results among our shared consumers, and we look forward to their continued innovation and thought leadership in audio.”

“Radio can reach 93% of audiences in a way that engages a wide range of consumers, with the resonance needed to grow brands, expand markets, and serve communities,” said PROCTER & GAMBLE Chief Brand Officer MARC PRITCHARD. “It is an honor to receive this recognition from the RAB, an esteemed organization that constructively works with advertisers like P&G and consistently takes action to advance the radio industry.”

