CUMULUS MEDIA and live entertainment platform PICKLEJAR are partnering to launch a daily radio show, PICKLEJAR UP ALL NIGHT, to air across 47 CUMULUS Country stations. The overnight show will be hosted by PATRICK THOMAS, formerly of the BIG D AND BUBBA SHOW, and will highlight Country artists and music, entertainment news and interviews through CUMULUS MEDIA and PICKLEJAR platforms. The show will air live from CUMULUS MEDIA’s WKDF (103.3 COUNTRY)/NASHVILLE studios seven nights a week from MIDNIGHT to 5a (ET), and premieres on FRIDAY, MAY 5th.

THOMAS arrives from BIG D AND BUBBA's SILVERFISH MEDIA, where he served as Pres. as well as the longtime Executive Producer and cast member of their nationally-syndicated show. Earlier TODAY (4/25), that show's cast (including THOMAS), won an ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARD for Daily National Show On-Air Personality of the Year. PICKLEJAR UP ALL NIGHT replaces CUMULUS/WESTWOOD ONE's national show LATER WITH LIA, which was canceled in DECEMBER (NET NEWS 12/1/22).

CUMULUS MEDIA Chief Content Officer BRIAN PHILIPS said, “PICKLEJAR and CUMULUS will meet at the intersection of emerging artists and excited live audiences. We’ll add to their platform’s ambitious array of artist-friendly extensions as we build a live, overnight community of impassioned Country fans from coast-to-coast. We’ll give rising performers in many parts of AMERICA—including those beyond NASHVILLE—a chance to have their music appreciated. We also embrace PICKLEJAR’s mission of unifying every touchpoint of the fan’s experience and rewarding deserving performers. Country radio will always have a special place in this landscape, and CUMULUS is proud to step into the lead with PICKLEJAR.”

PICKLEJAR CEO and Co-Founder JEFF JAMES added, "This will be another first for artists and fans of PICKLEJAR. PICKLEJAR is growing as a cultural force, and this is a natural extension of our mission to help artists get more exposure. CUMULUS MEDIA is an incredible partner that shares in our vision. We are thrilled to be able to bring premium programming to local listeners and music fans around the country."

