Sold

IOLA BROADCASTING, INC. is selling News-Talk KIOL-A-K257GM and Country KIKS-F/IOLA, KS to AD ASTRA PER ASPERA BROADCASTING, INC. for $325,000 in a promissory note.

In other filings with the FCC, STEEL BROADCASTING, INC. is selling Classic Country WMPX-A-W299CK (107.7 THE HIGHWAY)/MIDLAND, MI and Classic Hits WMRX-F (SUNNY 97.7)/BEAVERTON, MI to BLACK DIAMOND BROADCAST GROUP, LLC for $125,900 under an option (for which the buyer paid $100) from 2020, which also included an LMA.

And BASE COMMUNICATIONS, INC. is donating Southern Gospel WKNV-A (JOY FM)/FAIRLAWN, VA to POSITIVE ALTERNATIVE RADIO, INC. The donation is valued at $80,000.

In a deal yet to appear in the FCC database, AMERICAN GENERAL MEDIA (WINTON ROAD BROADCASTING, LLC) is selling its FOUR CORNERS cluster -- Country KISZ (KISS COUNTRY), KRTZ and News-Talk KVFC-A-K222AD/CORTEZ, CO, News-Talk KENN-A-K221DJ and Classic Rock KRWN/FARMINGTON, NM; Adult Hits KPRT-F (PIRATE RADIO 107.9)/KIRTLAND, NM; Top 40 KKDG (99X) and News-Talk KDGO-A-K252FJ/DURANGO, CO; and AC KPTE (92.9 THE POINT)/BAYFIELD, CO -- to HUTTON BROADCASTING for an undisclosed price, according to the DURANGO HERALD.

Also, WITF INC., parent of News-Talk WITF and PBS affiliate WITF-TV/HARRISBURG, PA, will add the daily newspaper in nearby LANCASTER, PA to its holdings through a donation by STEINMAN COMMUNICATIONS of LNP MEDIA GROUP, which will include LNP/LANCASTERONLINE (the former INTELLIGENCER JOURNAL, LANCASTER NEW ERA, and LANCASTER SUNDAY NEWS, combined and rebraned in 2014), the weekly LITITZ RECORD-EXPRESS and EPHRATA REVIEW, and the online political site THE CAUCUS. STEINMAN and WITF will also form the STEINMAN INSTITUTE FOR CIVIC ENGAGEMENT, funded by the STEINMAN FOUNDATION.

